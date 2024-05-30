FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) CEO Buys $4,838,000.00 in Stock

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,433. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

