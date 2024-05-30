Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

