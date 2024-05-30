Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.03. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on FRU. Desjardins reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.55.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
