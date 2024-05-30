Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Forward Air stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 98.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

