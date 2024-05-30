Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Thomas Pike Buys 10,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,805. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,286,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

