Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Thomas Pike Buys 10,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fortrea Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,805. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
