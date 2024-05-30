Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1% to +1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.2 %

FL stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.