Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $207.63. 968,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,130. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
