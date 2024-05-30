Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

