Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $2.33 Million Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.50% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $171.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

