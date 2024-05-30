Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $2 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $366.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

