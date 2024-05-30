Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

