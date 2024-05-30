Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

