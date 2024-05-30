Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $173.48. 261,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,606. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

