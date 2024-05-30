First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

