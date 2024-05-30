First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

