First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 9,318 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Tidewater worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,322,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. 431,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,722 shares of company stock valued at $60,019,454. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

