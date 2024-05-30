First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 106,438 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $141,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 9,004,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

