First Pacific Advisors LP Has $67.82 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $654.62. 3,491,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

