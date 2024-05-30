First Pacific Advisors LP Has $232.57 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $232,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,411,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.35. The company had a trading volume of 804,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

