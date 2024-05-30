First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First National Bank Alaska has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.87 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

