Financial Analysis: Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt Group N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Colruyt Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt Group $11.68 billion 0.55 $333.99 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 9.24 -$188.93 million $0.01 62.00

Colruyt Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Colruyt Group beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt Group

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.