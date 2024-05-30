Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 835 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.76. 1,998,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

