Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 2,597 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. 12,513,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

