Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 737,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

