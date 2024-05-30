Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,796 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $112,014,000 after buying an additional 2,225,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 34,778,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

