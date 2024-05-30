Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.54. 510,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,115. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $211.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

