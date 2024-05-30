Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Chevron by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.12. 3,603,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,487. The stock has a market cap of $291.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

