Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

AMGN traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.46. 1,209,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

