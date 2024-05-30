Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 697 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.36 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

