Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 677 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $14.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,598. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.