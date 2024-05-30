Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.48. 1,141,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,288. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,084 shares of company stock worth $15,550,476. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.