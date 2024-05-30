Fiduciary Trust Co Has $2.54 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 180,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,091. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.