Fiduciary Trust Co Has $13.08 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $535.43. 407,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,883. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.81 and its 200 day moving average is $500.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $551.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

