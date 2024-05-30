Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $93.37. 6,593,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,633. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

