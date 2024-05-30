Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

IAU traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 2,780,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,739. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

