Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 61,637 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,637 shares during the period. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 77.82% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $112,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,174,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EIPX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 71,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $295.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

