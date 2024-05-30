Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 6,034 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,406,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $314.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

