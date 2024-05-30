FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading 1.2% Higher

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

FFW Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.06.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

FFW Dividend Announcement

About FFW

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. FFW’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

