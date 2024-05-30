FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading 1.2% Higher

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.
FFW Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.06.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.
About FFW
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
