Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $115.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

