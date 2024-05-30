Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.82

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2706211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fastly by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

