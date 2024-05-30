Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 230.8% in May

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 1,283,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,677. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Further Reading

