FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average of $454.27. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.