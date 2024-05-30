Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.95 and last traded at $113.73. Approximately 3,254,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,162,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.63.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $448.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

