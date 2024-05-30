Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $448.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

