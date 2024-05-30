Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 232,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 654,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exscientia

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.