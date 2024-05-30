Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.54

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 78358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Evotec Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
