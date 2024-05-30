Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 259,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 121,624 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.