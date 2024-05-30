Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 259,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 121,624 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.77.
EVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.
