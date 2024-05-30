ESL Trust Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ESL Trust Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 475,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,170. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

