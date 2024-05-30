ERC20 Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $379.37 million and approximately $22,879.55 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.3075107 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $23,664.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

