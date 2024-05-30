Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $62,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $760.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $766.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.69.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

